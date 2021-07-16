Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) gains 0.90% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSBI - Market Data & News Trade

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares gained 0.90%, or $0.23 per share, to close Thursday at $25.70. After opening the day at $25.19, shares of Midland States Bancorp fluctuated between $25.75 and $24.84. 57,148 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 83,985. Thursday's activity brought Midland States Bancorp’s market cap to $574,776,645.

Midland States Bancorp is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois..

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

