Middlesex Water (MSEX) falls 1.14% for January 11

Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares fell 1.14%, or $1.25 per share, to close Tuesday at $108.36. After opening the day at $109.43, shares of Middlesex Water fluctuated between $109.43 and $107.21. 76,676 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 145,730. Tuesday's activity brought Middlesex Water’s market cap to $1,895,976,545.

About Middlesex Water Co.

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The company invests in its people, its infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

