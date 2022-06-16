Midday Report: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ZM) are down 6.61% Thursday.

As of 12:23:00 est, Zoom Video Communications is currently sitting at $105.77 and has fallen $7.46 so far today.

Zoom Video Communications has moved 27.00% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 38.59% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-29.

About Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

