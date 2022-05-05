Midday Report: Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Falls on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZBH - Market Data & News Trade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has fallen $3.79 (3.00%) and is currently sitting at $122.54, as of 12:27:38 est on May 5.

691,885 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 2.80% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 0.37% over the last 30 days.

Zimmer Biomet anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

