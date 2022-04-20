Midday Report: Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Shares Down on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZIM - Market Data & News Trade

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has dropped $1.09 (1.81%) and is currently sitting at $58.87, as of 12:23:34 est on April 20.

2,976,498 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 9.65% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.70% over the last 30 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zim Integrated Shipping Services visit the company profile.

About Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

