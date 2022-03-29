Midday Report: Yiren Digital (YRD) Trades Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YRD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) is trading 4.74% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:01:42 est, was $2.67. Yiren Digital has risen $0.12 in trading today.

26,744 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Yiren Digital has a YTD change of 11.54%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company in China, providing both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, the Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yiren Digital deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments, ranging from cash and fixed-income assets, to funds and insurance.

