Midday Report: Yelp (YELP) Shares Down on May 24

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares lost 5.93%, or $1.69 per share, as on 12:17:04 est today. After Opening the Day at $27.90, 289,218 shares of Yelp exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $27.79 and $26.53.

Already the company has moved YTD 21.41%.

Yelp anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Yelp Inc

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

