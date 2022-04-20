Midday Report: Yellow (YELL) Shares Up on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YELL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) climbed 5.03% Wednesday.

As of 12:23:51 est, Yellow sits at $5.09 and has risen $0.245 so far today.

Yellow has moved 40.39% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 61.32% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

