Midday Report: Yatsen (YSG) Shares Climb for July 14

Shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YSG) rose 14.73% Thursday.

As of 12:14:50 est, Yatsen sits at $1.70 and has risen $0.215 so far today.

Yatsen has moved 119.29% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 32.09% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-25.

About Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leader in the rapidly evolving Chinabeauty market with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in Chinaand around the world. The Company has launched three fast-growing, successful color cosmetics and skincare brands: Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice, and has recently acquired Galénic, an iconic premium skincare brand. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities that disrupt every part of the traditional beauty industry value chain and deliver greater value to its customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

