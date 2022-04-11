Midday Report: Y-Mabs (YMAB) Trades Lower April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YMAB - Market Data & News Trade

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares lost 4.87%, or $0.635 per share, as on 12:22:48 est today. Since opening the day at $12.82, 47,677 shares of Y-Mabs have traded hands and the stock has traded between $13.06 and $12.31.

This year the company has moved YTD 19.49%.

Y-Mabs expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

