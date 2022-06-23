Midday Report: Xtant Medical (XTNT) Trades Higher June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XTNT - Market Data & News

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares are up 5.53%, or $0.027 per share, as on 11:09:56 est today. Since opening at $0.52, 18,277 shares of Xtant Medical have been traded today and the stock has moved between $0.54 and $0.48.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 12.86%.

Xtant Medical expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant's people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

