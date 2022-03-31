Midday Report: XPeng (XPEV) Trades Lower March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPEV - Market Data & News Trade

XPeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares lost 2.66%, or $0.755 per share, as on 12:23:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $28.46, 5,640,804 shares of XPeng have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $28.52 and $27.20.

This year the company has a YTD change of 43.49%.

XPeng expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About XPeng Inc - ADR

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

