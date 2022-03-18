Midday Report: XP (XP) Trades Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XP - Market Data & News Trade

XP Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: XP) has gained $1.14 (3.63%) and sits at $32.31, as of 12:21:26 est on March 18.

1,549,016 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.23% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.23% over the last 30 days.

XP expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About XP Inc - Class A

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

