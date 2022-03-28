Midday Report: XOMA (XOMA) Trades Lower March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XOMA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA) lost 2.94% Monday.

As of 12:10:38 est, XOMA is currently sitting at $27.12 and dropped $0.82 so far today.

XOMA has moved 25.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.00% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XOMA visit the company profile.

About XOMA Corp

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

