Midday Report: XL Fleet (XL) Trades Lower March 25

XL Fleet Corporation - Class A (NYSE: XL) shares have fallen 6.54%, or $0.14 per share, as on 12:23:12 est today. Since opening at $2.14, 1,307,684 shares of XL Fleet have traded hands and the stock has traded between $2.14 and $1.98.

This year the company has a YTD change of 35.35%.

XL Fleet is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XL Fleet visit the company profile.

About XL Fleet Corporation - Class A

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 145 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019.

To get more information on XL Fleet Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: XL Fleet Corporation - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles