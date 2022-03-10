Midday Report: Xenon (XENE) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XENE - Market Data & News Trade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) shares are down 2.86%, or $0.88 per share, as on 12:18:34 est today. After Opening the Day at $30.45, 92,695 shares of Xenon have been traded today and the stock has traded between $30.73 and $29.56.

This year the company is down 1.54%.

Xenon is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Xenon visit the company profile.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

To get more information on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles