Midday Report: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Shares Down on May 18

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) shares lost 3.99%, or $3.13 per share, as on 12:15:30 est today. Opening the day at $77.39, 152,054 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts have traded hands and the stock has moved between $77.94 and $75.37.

So far this year the company is down 12.11%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

