Midday Report: Worthington Industries, (WOR) Trades Lower May 5

Today Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is trading 5.11% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:25:03 est, was $46.27. Worthington Industries, dropped $2.485 in trading today.

82,173 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Worthington Industries, has moved YTD 10.62%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Worthington Industries, Inc.

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

