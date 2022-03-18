Midday Report: Workday (WDAY) Trades Higher March 18

Shares of Workday Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: WDAY) moved 2.79% Friday.

As of 12:20:02 est, Workday sits at $240.49 and has risen $6.56 per share in trading so far.

Workday has moved 0.07% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.87% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Workday Inc - Class A

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

