Midday Report: Wix.com (WIX) Trades Higher March 22

Today Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) is trading 3.70% up.

The latest price, as of 12:26:29 est, was $92.39. Wix.com has risen $3.33 over the previous day’s close.

314,068 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Wix.com has a YTD change of 42.98%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Wix.com Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

