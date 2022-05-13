Midday Report: Wingstop (WING) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WING - Market Data & News Trade

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) shares climbed 5.34%, or $4.16 per share, as on 12:13:47 est today. Opening the day at $80.26, 235,549 shares of Wingstop have been traded today and the stock has traded between $82.50 and $79.11.

Already the company is down 53.29%.

Wingstop is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Wingstop Inc

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

