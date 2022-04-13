Midday Report: Willdan (WLDN) Gains on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WLDN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ: WLDN) is trading 2.60% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:18:42 est, was $28.78. Willdan has moved $0.73 so far today.

12,086 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Willdan has a YTD change of 20.31%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Willdan Group Inc

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

