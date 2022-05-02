Midday Report: Whiting Petroleum (New) (WLL) Falls on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (New) (NYSE: WLL) moved 2.57% Monday.

As of 12:25:58 est, Whiting Petroleum (New) is currently sitting at $71.06 and has moved $1.88 so far today.

Whiting Petroleum (New) has moved 10.73% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.36% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Whiting Petroleum Corp (New)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado.

