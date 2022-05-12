Midday Report: WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Falls on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHF - Market Data & News Trade

Today WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) is trading 4.36% down.

The latest price, as of 12:12:20 est, was $13.59. WhiteHorse Finance has moved $0.62 so far today.

113,248 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, WhiteHorse Finance has a YTD change of 6.13%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on WhiteHorse Finance visit the company profile.

About WhiteHorse Finance Inc

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ('H.I.G. Capital'). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets.

To get more information on WhiteHorse Finance Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: WhiteHorse Finance Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations