Midday Report: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Trades Higher March 17

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) moved 3.24% Thursday.

As of 12:20:55 est, Wheaton Precious Metals sits at $48.58 and has moved $1.53 per share in trading so far.

Wheaton Precious Metals has moved 11.22% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.90% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a multinational precious metals streaming company. It produces over 26 million ounces and sells over 29 million ounces of silver mined by other companies as a by-product of their main operations.

