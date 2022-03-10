Midday Report: Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAB - Market Data & News Trade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has fallen $5.365 (5.77%) and sits at $87.84, as of 12:20:06 est on March 10.

393,397 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 0.30% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 5.12% over the last 30 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

