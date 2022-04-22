Midday Report: Wendy`s Co (WEN) Shares Fall for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEN - Market Data & News Trade

Wendy`s Co - Class A (NASDAQ: WEN) shares moved 3.15%, or $0.655 per share, as on 12:22:33 est today. Since opening the day at $20.65, 729,247 shares of Wendy`s Co have traded hands and the stock has moved between $20.66 and $20.07.

This year the company has a YTD change of 12.37%.

Wendy`s Co expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Wendy`s Co visit the company profile.

About Wendy`s Co - Class A

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

To get more information on Wendy`s Co - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Wendy`s Co - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq