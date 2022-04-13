Midday Report: Wayfair (W) Shares Climb for April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange W - Market Data & News Trade

Wayfair Inc - Class A (NYSE: W) shares are up 6.44%, or $6.93 per share, as on 12:20:13 est today. Since opening the day at $105.84, 1,960,704 shares of Wayfair have traded hands and the stock has traded between $114.48 and $105.24.

This year the company has a YTD change of 43.39%.

Wayfair anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Wayfair Inc - Class A

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

