Midday Report: Watts Water (WTS) Trades Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: WTS) is trading 3.70% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:15:54 est, was $126.34. Watts Water has moved $4.86 so far today.

45,919 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Watts Water has a YTD change of 32.25%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Watts Water visit the company profile.

About Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

To get more information on Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1