Midday Report: Waterdrop (WDH) Gains on June 2

Waterdrop Inc - ADR (NYSE: WDH) has risen $0.06 (5.09%) and sits at $1.24, as of 12:11:57 est on June 2.

39,502 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 10.28% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 23.38% over the last 30 days.

Waterdrop is set to release earnings on 2022-06-16.

About Waterdrop Inc - ADR

Waterdrop Inc. is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

