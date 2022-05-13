Midday Report: Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Shares Climb for May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) climbed 5.26% Friday.

As of 11:58:08 est, Warrior Met Coal is currently sitting at $32.91 and has climbed $1.645 so far today.

Warrior Met Coal has moved 15.18% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.87% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Warrior Met Coal Inc

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

