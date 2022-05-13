Midday Report: Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DIS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Walt Disney Co (The) (NYSE: DIS) is trading 2.98% up.

The latest price, as of 11:53:39 est, was $107.42. Walt Disney Co (The) has moved $3.11 in trading today.

7,747,574 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Walt Disney Co (The) has a YTD change of 32.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Walt Disney Co (The)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

