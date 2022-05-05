Midday Report: Waitr (WTRH) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTRH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 4.20% Thursday.

As of 12:26:58 est, Waitr is currently sitting at $0.24 and dropped $0.0106 per share in trading so far.

Waitr has moved 29.94% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 65.92% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Waitr visit the company profile.

About Waitr Holdings Inc

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

To get more information on Waitr Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Waitr Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds