Midday Report: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Shares Up on May 13

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has risen $4.28 (2.59%) and is currently sitting at $169.91, as of 12:13:09 est on May 13.

424,946 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 6.76% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 5.92% over the last 30 days.

Vulcan Materials Co expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Vulcan Materials Co

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

