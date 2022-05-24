Midday Report: vTv (VTVT) Shares Down on May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTVT - Market Data & News Trade

Today vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VTVT) is trading 8.09% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:16:20 est, was $0.46. vTv has fallen $0.0402 so far today.

76,976 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, vTv has moved YTD 50.07%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.

