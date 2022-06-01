Midday Report: Vivos (VVOS) Shares Down on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVOS - Market Data & News Trade

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) has lost $0.13 (6.40%) and sits at $1.90, as of 12:04:46 est on June 1.

10,012 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 40.00% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 17.34% over the last 30 days.

Vivos expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

