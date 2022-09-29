Midday Report: Vitru (VTRU) Shares Down on September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTRU - Market Data & News Trade

Vitru Ltd (NASDAQ: VTRU) shares moved 15.41%, or $3.28 per share, as on 19:00:00 est today. Since opening the day at $0.00, 0 shares of Vitru have traded hands and the stock has traded between $19.41 and $15.80.

This year the company has moved YTD 27.66%.

Vitru expects its next earnings on 2022-11-16.

About Vitru Ltd

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

