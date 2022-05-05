Midday Report: Vital Farms (VITL) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VITL - Market Data & News Trade

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) has lost $0.5 (3.99%) and sits at $11.92, as of 12:25:04 est on May 5.

164,366 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 7.73% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.65% over the last 30 days.

Vital Farms anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Vital Farms Inc

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

