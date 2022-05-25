Midday Report: Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Shares Climb for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSTO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is trading 8.71% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:14:30 est, was $38.94. Vista Outdoor has climbed $3.06 over the previous day’s close.

1,162,074 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Vista Outdoor has a YTD change of 23.72%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vista Outdoor visit the company profile.

About Vista Outdoor Inc

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors worldwide.

To get more information on Vista Outdoor Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vista Outdoor Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings