Midday Report: Virtu (VIRT) Trades Higher March 30

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VIRT) has risen $1.13 (3.05%) and sits at $38.13, as of 12:21:26 est on March 30.

880,418 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 4.11% over the last 5 days and shares gained 6.44% over the last 30 days.

Virtu expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Virtu Financial Inc - Class A

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

