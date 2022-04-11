Midday Report: VirTra (VTSI) Trades Lower April 11

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has fallen $0.123 (2.28%) and sits at $5.28, as of 12:19:20 est on April 11.

24,083 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 7.06% over the last 5 days and shares fell 6.25% over the last 30 days.

VirTra expects its next earnings on 2022-04-15.

About VirTra Inc

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology.

