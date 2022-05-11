Midday Report: Viracta (VIRX) Trades Lower May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) is trading 7.36% down.

The latest price, as of 12:14:07 est, was $2.13. Viracta dropped $0.17 in trading today.

59,829 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Viracta has moved YTD 36.71%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

