Midday Report: Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Down on June 13

Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has dropped $0.735 (6.96%) and is currently sitting at $9.81, as of 12:15:24 est on June 13.

4,701,707 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 11.39% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 29.10% over the last 30 days.

Vipshop expects its next earnings on 2022-08-17.

About Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

