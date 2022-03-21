Midday Report: Viomi Co (VIOT) Trades Lower March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIOT - Market Data & News Trade

Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) has dropped $0.165 (8.92%) and sits at $1.68, as of 12:12:55 est on March 21.

325,863 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 39.10% over the last 5 days and shares fell 11.06% over the last 30 days.

Viomi Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home. Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

