Midday Report: Vince (VNCE) Trades Lower June 9

Shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) moved 5.63% Thursday.

As of 12:07:22 est, Vince is currently sitting at $7.55 and has fallen $0.45 per share.

Vince has moved 6.98% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.44% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Vince Holding Corp

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary group, consisting of three brands: Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 48 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Rebecca Taylor, founded in 1996 in New York City, is a high-end women’s contemporary lifestyle brand inspired by beauty in the everyday.

