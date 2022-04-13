Midday Report: Vertex, (VRTX) Trades Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) are up 2.58% Wednesday.

As of 12:20:04 est, Vertex, sits at $287.65 and has climbed $7.25 per share.

Vertex, has moved 18.89% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.03% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

