Midday Report: Vertex Energy (VTNR) Shares Down on June 29

Today Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) is trading 7.33% down.

The latest price, as of 12:14:29 est, was $11.14. Vertex Energy has fallen $0.88 in trading today.

1,461,316 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Vertex Energy has a YTD change of 165.12%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Vertex Energy Inc

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

