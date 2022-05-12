Midday Report: Vertex Class A (VERX) Gains on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERX - Market Data & News Trade

Vertex Inc Class A (NASDAQ: VERX) has risen $0.83 (8.25%) and is currently sitting at $10.78, as of 12:12:35 est on May 12.

84,421 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 30.09% over the last 5 days and shares lost 35.64% over the last 30 days.

Vertex Class A is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Vertex Inc Class A

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

