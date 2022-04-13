Midday Report: Verizon Communications (VZ) Trades Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) are up 1.17% Wednesday.

As of 12:20:17 est, Verizon Communications is currently sitting at $54.23 and has climbed $0.625 so far today.

Verizon Communications has moved 2.42% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.81% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Verizon Communications Inc

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

