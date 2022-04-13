Midday Report: Veritone (VERI) Shares Up on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERI - Market Data & News Trade

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares climbed 1.44%, or $0.22 per share, as on 12:19:17 est today. Since opening at $15.24, 123,758 shares of Veritone exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $15.89 and $15.11.

This year the company has moved YTD 32.12%.

Veritone is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Veritone Inc

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

